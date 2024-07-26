Lola Violet’s New EP ‘CRAZY BABY’ in Unveiling Her Musical Evolution

Image Credit: Lola Violet

The music industry has evolved through countless changes in style, tracks, technology, and approach. Many current musical tracks feature fleeting trends, but amidst this fast-paced age, some artists are also creating melodies that have timeless appeal. One such heartwarming piece is the recently released EP CRAZY BABY by independent artist Lola Violet.

Lola is setting high standards with her third EP, CRAZY BABY, which is inspired by her personal experiences with complex relationships and toxic encounters. As an artist, Lola has been influenced by the music icon Britney Spears. This is evident in her EP, which is entirely based on themes of resilience and the pursuit of personal freedom. Her music in CRAZY BABY reveals a raw and genuine connection to her craft, offering a never-before-heard experience to the listeners.

A Journey Into the World of Music

“The inspiration for my 3rd EP, CRAZY BABY, is very personal to me. It’s drawn from my own experiences with complex relationships and toxic men,” said Lola. Such an honest approach to music has resonated with her fans globally, allowing them to learn about the challenges she has faced thus far.

CRAZY BABY is a musical saga that reflects the distinct evolution in Lola’s sound. While Lola’s previous EP, BAD 4 EACH OTHER, introduced her dark pop style to listeners, this new release showcases her creativity to portray complex human emotions by blending elements from various sub-genres. The music features a unique and captivating sound that highlights her growth as an artist.

The creative process of CRAZY BABY has been a profoundly collaborative effort. Lola worked closely with producers Gavin Hudner and H3nry Thr!ll and engineer Dariush Apfelthaler, whose expertise has helped her fine-tune the dark pop sound of CRAZY BABY. Each song on the EP was created on the spot during studio sessions. Interestingly, there were no preconceived ideas behind creating these songs. Such a spontaneous approach eventually resulted in a collection of tracks that are not just authentic but also refreshing.

Creating Songs From the Heart

A memorable moment for Lola was writing the title track, “CRAZY BABY.” It’s the song that was completed first in the project and was also the track that set the tone for the rest of the songs in the EP. The title track is one of Lola’s favourite songs. According to her, the song was her benchmark during creative sessions, motivating her and the team to recreate the same magic in other tracks of the EP.

Considering the fleeting trends in the current music scene, Lola hopes her listeners will recognise and appreciate her genuine approach to music that goes beyond catchy, satirical tunes. Her global fanbase, especially the support she received from fans in Indonesia in 2020, where she charted at #1 for three weeks and remained on the charts for ten weeks, has been crucial in expanding her audience worldwide.

Lola hopes to continue evolving as an artist, exploring various musical styles and vibes. She is fearless about experimenting and doesn’t believe in limiting her creativity to one particular sound. For her, every project is a new adventure in her musical journey. Through her music, Lola wants to empower and comfort her listeners. While many of her songs are about heartbreak, the underlying message is to find courage and positivity even in trying times.

Lola emphasises the importance of personal connections as an artist. She livestreams on TikTok every night to promote her music, with these streams being shared everywhere. She is looking for valuable collaborations and believes that the first step to creating good music together is to develop a genuine bond. As CRAZY BABY captivates listeners with Lola’s life story, the EP is also an invitation for her audience to experience the magic of her evolved creative spirit as an artist.