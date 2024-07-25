Travis Kelce Gets Into Heated Exchange With Teammate During Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp

Travis Kelce had an intense moment during the Kansas City Chiefs training camp on Wednesday, July 25. Following a play involving defensive end George Karlaftis, 23, and wide receiver Kadarius Toney, 25, Travis, 34, was seen yelling at George, and it looked like things were starting to get physical before his teammates rushed in to break everything up.

The moment was captured by KC Sports Network and shared on social media. During the play George was following Kadarius very closely and managed to get a pretty intense tackle on him. After the play finished, Travis could be seen jogging up to him. He appeared to be speaking, rather heatedly to him. He also seemed to shove his teammate. A few other players grabbed Travis and held him back. Other members of the team rushed in, and it appeared they broke up whatever was going on between them.

Gittin’ CHIPPY 😬 George Karlaftis lays out Kadarius Toney after a play and Travis Kelce has some words for him 👀 pic.twitter.com/CZLk04YSPk — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) July 24, 2024

It doesn’t seem like Travis has publicly addressed whatever the incident was, but as Athlon Sports points out, training camp is often viewed as a very competitive environment among NFL players.

This isn’t the first time that Travis has gotten into scuffles with his own teammates at training camp. Back in July 2023, the tight end got into two altercations with his teammates at training camp, per ESPN. He had gotten into a shoving match with a backup cornerback, and he had thrown a punch at a backup linebacker during training camp. After the fact, he apologized in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “Gotta be a better teammate gotta be a better leader… plain and simple,” he wrote.

Travis is in a leadership position with the Kansas City Chiefs. Besides playing for the team for 11 years and winning three Super Bowls with the organization, he was also named as an offensive captain back in January when the team was going to the playoffs. He opened up about what an honor it was to be named one in a video. “That just means it’s that big of an honor to be able to be named a captain, to be on that sheet of paper that he’s handing around that guys have to choose from,” he said, via People.