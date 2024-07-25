Taylor Swift’s Longtime BFF Abigail Anderson Berard Pregnant: ‘I’m Having His Baby’

She’s having his baby! Taylor Swift’s childhood best friend Abigail Anderson Berard revealed that she’s pregnant with her first child in an Instagram post on Wednesday, July 24. Given her long history with Taylor, 34, Abigail included a nod to Taylor’s song “But Daddy I Love Him” in the caption to her post. She looked very excited to be welcoming her first child!

In the photo, Abigail showed off her baby bump in an open, black button-down. She held a box of Cheez-It crackers in her hand and appeared to be biting one for the cute candid moment. In the caption, she included the lyrics from The Tortured Poets Department standout cut. “I’m having his babyyyy,” she wrote, including a blue heart emoji. She didn’t mention if she knew the child’s sex yet, but maybe the emoji was a hint?

In the comments, tons of fans, Swifties, and loved ones showed their support for her. Among the many well wishes included a message from Taylor, who showed that she was so excited for her friend. “When the internet says ‘MOTHER’ I feel like this pic is actually what they mean,” she wrote. Her comment received thousands of likes and hundreds of responses.

Abigail has been married to Charles “Charlie” Berard since 2022. Prior to that, she was married to Matt Lucier from 2017 to 2021.

Taylor and Abigail have been friends since they were teens. Taylor chronicled their friendship and gave Abigail a shoutout in her Fearless cut “Fifteen” in 2008. “You sit in class next to a redhead named Abigail, and soon enough you’re best friends/Laughin’ at the other girls who think they’re so cool/ We’ll be outta here as soon as we can,” she sang.

Later in the same song, Taylor sang more about her BFF. “And Abigail gave everything she had to a boy who changed his mind, and we both cried,” she sang. Over the years, Taylor has shouted out her friend in interviews, and Abigail has posted photos of herself spending time with the popstar.