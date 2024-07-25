Sabrina Carpenter Drops Commercial For ‘Cherry Baby’ Fragrance

Image Credit: Getty Images

Will Sabrina Carpenter’s new fragrance be Short and Sweet?

The 25-year-old singer took to social media to announce the release of her new perfume called ‘Cherry Baby.’ The bottle is designed in the shape of a red chocolate bar and promises to satisfy your Sweet Tooth. “Let the indulgent aroma of cherries and chocolate envelop you, swirling in a flirty mist of red poppy and peony. Feel the addictive embrace of vanilla orchid and the whisper of sensual musk as it caresses your skin, leaving a trail of seduction in its wake,” The fragrance website stated.

Cherry Baby, priced at $29.99, is available for purchase in the United States, with international availability coming soon. She promoted her product with a sultry commercial. The “Espresso” singer was dressed in a black form-fitting dress, and lounged in a red room with gold mirrors. She spots a beverage accompanied by a cherry, grabs and eats it, and leaves a knotted cherry stem behind, exiting the room with a smirk. The clip then cuts to a scene of the fragrance bottle being grabbed by the singer.

Sabrina captioned her post, “My new fragrance, Cherry Baby is now available in the US at fragrancebysabrina.com! We will release it internationally very soon. Go get yours, I hope you love it as much as I do” along with a cherry emoji.

Fans flocked to the comments to share their excitement. One user wrote, “Omg my Sabrina perfume collection is about to look so good.”

Her good friend actress, Joey King chimed in saying, “Quivering is the word.”

Some fans speculated about the mysterious jazzy music playing in the video, wondering if it was from her upcoming album. One user asked, “Is this a soundtrack?” while another questioned, “The song in the background is a preview from the album?”

This red fragrance is part of her Sweet Tooth collection, which includes two other perfumes: ‘Sweet Tooth,’ her first perfume designed in a light pink chocolate bar, and ‘Caramel Dream,’ designed as a beige chocolate bar.

Overall, Sabrina Carpenter’s new fragrance, Cherry Baby, seems to be a hit with fans and promises to bring a touch of sweetness and seduction to those who wear it.