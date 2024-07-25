Olympian Evy Leibfarth Shows Off Team USA Swag in ‘Paging Dr. Beat’ TikTok Trend

Image Credit: Instagram/Evy Leibfarth

Olympic athlete Evy Leibfarth gave fans a look at what all the Olympians on Team USA were given in a TikTok video posted on Sunday, July 21. Before the 2024 Paris Olympics kick off with the opening ceremony in the City of Light on Friday, she took part in the latest TikTok trend to show off her fashion sense. Set to the song “Dr. Beat” by Miami Sound Machine and Gloria Estefan, Evy, 20, posted videos of the Team USA outfits given to her and her teammates. “This trend but with the Team USA Olympic kit,” she wrote.

After setting down her camera, Evy ran backwards to show off her outfits. She then bounced in time with the beat, while cutting between outfits, although she didn’t really kick her feet like many of the other people who make the videos do. “Olympic village fits,” she captioned the post.

The first outfit appeared to be a one-piece bathing suit, plus a set of athletic short-shorts. The swimsuit was navy blue, and had a simple “Team USA” written across the front. This likely the outfit that people will see Evy competing in, since she’s a slalom canoeist. The second outfit was a matching set of a light red (practically pink) sports bra, and shorts. They appeared to resemble fireworks, with white and blue. “USA” was written across the front, and the Nike logo could be seen. The next outfit was full tracksuit with red sweatpants, and a blue varsity jacket with red sleeves. She then followed it with a white outfit, that almost looked like tennis clothes. It was a white polo with red, white, and blue trim on the bottom and sleeves, plus white short shorts. She then showed a white robe with Team USA’s logo embroidered on it, with some casual white short shorts and a top with the same logo on it. The final fit was a blue jacket with an outer-space look to it with navy blue short shorts. She completed the look with a white bucket hat. In each video, Evy sported a pair of red, white, and blue sneakers that many athletes will surely be wearing as they go for gold with Team USA.

Evy is very popular on TikTok, and she’s shown off plenty of the swag that’s received as a Team USA athlete on her social media. She’s also posted plenty of “haul” videos, showing off the many clothes that are given to the competitors.