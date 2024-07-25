Olivia Culpo Speaks Out After Wedding Dress Backlash

Image Credit: Ethan Miller/ Getty Images

After nearly a month since Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey tied the knot, the ongoing drama surrounding her wedding dress continues, and the 32-year-old model is speaking up about it.

Shortly after the McCaffrey’s lavish wedding on June 29, the newlyweds faced backlash from bridal content creator Kennedy Bingham, who shared her opinions on Culpo’s dress, specifically the meaning behind it.

“It’s all the stuff surrounding the dress that leaves kind of a bitter aftertaste… she says ‘I didn’t want to exude sex in any way’, the second thing she says she wanted the dress to be as serious as she takes the covenant of marriage…. she was talking about this went beyond just wanting something modest for herself and pushing this idea of what she thinks all brides should look like,” Bingham expressed in her video.

This video, received a comment from the groom himself, San Francisco 49ers running back, Christian McCaffrey. “What an evil thing to post online. I hope you can find joy and peace in the world, the way my beautiful wife does,” he wrote.

Olivia, who previously referred to the fashion stylist as an “evil person,” collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana to create her dream dress – in total, three dresses were designed. She specified to Vogue, “I wanted it to feel timeless, effortless, and as if it’s complimenting me, not overpowering me. There’s so much beauty and simplicity.”

With the backlash from online users, she revealed to People that she was “surprised” by the amount of negative attention her dress received. “Stylistically, I had a vision… I felt like I was making a decision that was going to stand the test of time, and that’s it. I felt very comfortable in it, for what it’s worth. I was on the water and there was a very nice breeze,” she said to the outlet.

What mattered to her was loving every part of her special day. She mentioned, “I loved every part of my wedding… I love my husband and the people we got to celebrate that day with. The choices that I made are because I wanted to feel like they’re choices I could be proud of in 50 years. And that’s it.”