Jennifer Lopez Stuns in White One-Piece Swimsuit for 55th Birthday

Jennifer Lopez showed off her good looks to celebrate her 55th birthday on Wednesday, July 24. The iconic singer and actress kicked off her festivities by posting a mirror selfie of herself, rocking a white swimsuit on Instagram. In the caption, J.Lo made a reference to her most recent album, while giving a cheeky nod to the fact that it was her day. “This Is Me…Now,” she wrote with a birthday cake emoji.

For the selfie, Jennifer rocked a white, plunging one-piece swimsuit. It was reported that the bathing suit is a favorite of the Hustlers actress, according to Page Six. It was a Gooseberry Intimates So Chic One Piece White swimsuit, which costs $99. She also accessorized with some large gold bracelets, and small hooped earrings. Her hair was styled in a ponytail.

In the comments, many fans and friends shared birthday messages for J.Lo. “I wish u health, happiness, love and never stop being so gorgeous and respectable woman, giving so much love, strength and help to a lot of people around the world! Love you! Have a wonderful birthday,” one person wrote.

J.Lo shared a few other glimpses at her birthday festivities. She posted a video from her Bridgerton-themed party over the weekend. She also shared a photo of herself with her lavish cake, and she penned an emotional message to her fans in the caption. “I’ve been seeing all of your birthday wishes, beautiful videos, and posts all last night and this morning from all over the world. I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed,” she wrote in part.

The birthday celebration comes in the midst of many rumors that Jennifer and her husband Ben Affleck have been experiencing issues in their marriage. When the popstar held her Bridgerton bash, multiple sources claimed that the Academy Award-winner did not attend the celebration, according to a report from People.