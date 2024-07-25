Jennifer Lopez Still Has Ben Affleck Wedding Pictures in Hamptons Home Amid Split Rumors

Image Credit: Getty Images

The divorce rumors surrounding Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been circulating for quite some time now, but despite that, there are still some subtle hints that their relationship is going.

On Wednesday, July 24, the 55-year-old singer celebrated another year of life alongside close family and friends. The morning of her birthday, she was accompanied by Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Stevie Mackey. A snippet inside Jennifer’s Hamptons residence was revealed, where a framed picture of the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” and the 51-year-old actor’s wedding day sat in a furniture piece.

As seen on her Instagram Stories, Jennifer’s friends showed off their “Happy Birthday” crowns and party horns in the background. Later on, J. Lo showed how she celebrated her special day. On Saturday, July 21, J. Lo threw a Bridgerton-style fiesta, with her party and outfits matching the theme.

At this grand ball, the birthday princess was not accompanied by her lord. While she partied, the Gone Girl actor was spotted in Los Angeles without his wedding ring.

Adding even more fuel to the fire, the couple did not even celebrate their two-year wedding anniversary, and have not accompanied one another to their events this year, such as at The Met Gala or the Atlas premiere.

Though they may be going through a rough patch, “Jenny From The Block” decided to dedicate a love note to her fans for being there for her on her birthday. “l’ve been seeing all of your birthday wishes, beautiful videos, and posts all last night and this morning from all over the world. I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed. I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world. I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life,” she captioned her Instagram post.

“Besides my family and friends, you have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times. I can always count on you,” the Selena actress added.