Jennifer Lopez Pens Emotional 55th Birthday Message Amid Ben Affleck Rumors

Image Credit: MEGA/GC Images

Jennifer Lopez is taking a moment to thank her dedicated fan base. While celebrating her 55th birthday, the “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker wrote a lengthy, emotional Instagram tribute to her supporters for “always being there for” her, even during the “good times and in the tough times.”

“I’ve been seeing all of your birthday wishes, beautiful videos, and posts all last night and this morning from all over the world,” Jennifer wrote alongside two snapshots of her next to a three-tier birthday cake on Wednesday, July 24. “I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed. I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world. I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life. Thank you sooooo very much.”

The Shotgun Wedding actress also noted that it’s “hard to believe we have spent all this time together” while reflecting on her journey in the spotlight.

“It’s funny,” she continued, “As I sit here contemplating on the most extraordinary journey, I still feel like the same girl starting out so full of energy and bravado, so ready to take on the whole world on the outside and yet so tender, fragile and sometimes frightened but always full of love on the inside. I have so much love for you.”

Throughout her two-slide carousel post, Jennifer was alone in the pictures, flashing a smile while looking at her blue birthday cake.

“I want you to know on my birthday that YOU are my biggest gift,” she added, referring to her fans. “Besides my family and friends, you have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times. I can always count on you. And I want you to know that you can always count on me. Thank you for your caring, your understanding, your loyalty and most importantly your love.”

J. Lo’s heartfelt message comes amid ongoing speculation over her and Ben Affleck‘s marriage. Although neither of them has publicly addressed the rumors, multiple outlets have reported that they’ve been living apart. They’ve also placed their Los Angeles home on the market. Earlier this week, a report surfaced claiming that the 51-year-old Oscar winner did not attend his wife’s Bridgerton-themed birthday party in New York City.