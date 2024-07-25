Historic 2024 Paris Olympics Marked As First Gender-Equal Competition

Image Credit: Getty Images

For centuries, the Olympics have significantly evolved and marked numerous historical milestones. From Ancient Greece to Michael Phelps, (holding the most Olympic wins), the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France, are set to make history as the first-ever gender-equal Olympics.

Women originally made their grand entrance into the sports competition circa 1900 in Paris. The President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, emphasized the organization’s goal in a recent statement: “Our commitment to advancing gender equality does not end in Paris…We will continue to open pathways for women and to work with our stakeholders, encouraging them to take the necessary steps to advance gender equality in their area of responsibility. The IOC will keep leading the way and using the power of sport to contribute to a more equal and inclusive society.”

Now present day, the competition will be equal, with male and female athletes competing in their respective sports. Over the years of Olympic history, women have been able to dominate and excel in various events, producing legendary athletes like Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Nadia Comăneci, Lindsey Vonn, and more.

The Olympics have allowed women to make significant contributions to history. Thomas Bach acknowledged this huge accomplishment by stating that this is “one of the most important moments in the history of women at the Olympic Games, and in sport overall.”

ESPNW took notice. In a post shared on Instagram by ESPNW noted, “To put this into perspective, the first ever Olympic Games held in modern history (Athens 1896) did not have any female athletes.”

Fans have shared their excitement and support online in anticipation for the upcoming Olympic games beginning this Friday, July 26th. One user shared, “Bro, I can’t name a single male athlete other than the basketball team, but I can name female athletes across the spectrum of sports. That’s a sign that women’s sports are growing a lot.”

Another person chimed in writing, “Because when you give women the opportunity, they take it and EXCEL. You don’t have to tell us twice.”

The USA Lacrosse team even hopped on the bandwagon, commenting, “THIS.”