Argentina Coach Slams Chaotic ‘Scandal’ at Olympic Match vs. Morocco

Argentina’s time at the 2024 Olympics has not gotten off to a strong start, having dropped their first game in a highly controversial fashion against Morocco on Wednesday.

The head of Argentina’s soccer federation said the chaotic ending to its match “[made] no sense,” and Argentina’s coach called the scene “a scandal.”

“What happened on the field was a scandal. This isn’t a neighborhood tournament, these are the Olympic Games,” Argentina coach Javier Mascherano said.

The opening match of the men’s soccer tournament was suspended for nearly two hours during added time after Morocco fans invaded the field and threw bottles in protest of a late goal by Argentina. The goal was later overturned after reviewing the play by the video assistant referee, resulting in much confusion and outrage. Officials determined that Cristian Medina, the Argentine goalscorer, had strayed offside, and Argentina lost 2-1.

One of the strangest endings you will EVER see. 😳 Over an hour after Cristian Medina's late equalizer for Argentina against Morocco, the referee announced Medina's goal was disallowed for offside. After playing out the final minutes of the match, Morocco won 2-1. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/PaIhszKyBi — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 24, 2024

“Today they invaded the field seven times and then threw fireworks at us. They told us it ended 2–2. Even Morocco didn’t want to play,” Mascherano continued, speaking on the game’s controversial finish.

Paris organizers said they were trying to “understand the causes and identify appropriate actions” after the match in Saint-Etienne. Argentina’s soccer federation said it had issued a formal protest Wednesday to the world governing body FIFA and would do “what is necessary” to guarantee the safety of players.

“Having to wait almost two hours in the dressing room, after Morocco fans entering the pitch, the violence that the Argentina delegation suffered, our players having to warm up again and continue to play a match that should have been suspended by the main referee, is really something that makes no sense and that goes against the competition rules,” Argentina Football Association president Claudio Tapia said.

“It’s the biggest circus I’ve ever seen in my life,” Mascherano said.

“Obviously it’s confusing, but we have to move forward. It’s already happened, it’s over. We have to focus on the two games (remaining). Save up the anger and let it all out in the coming games.”

The match was one of two opening events at the Games. The Olympic opening ceremony will be held on Friday.

Javier Mascherano said the Argentina team was robbed while at training on Tuesday at the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/QT1x2AFMdK — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 24, 2024

Mascherano also told reporters recently that thieves entered the grounds during Argentina’s training session and made away with various items from players on the team, specifically the belongings of Thiago Almada.

“Yesterday they entered our training and robbed us. Thiago Almada was missing a watch, rings, and everything at training at the Olympics. We didn’t want to say anything after training,” said Mascherano, via ESPN FC.

Mascherano didn’t provide further detail on the alleged robbery.