Jimmy Carter’s Doctor Confirms He’s Still Alive After False Death Reports

After a death hoax, the former president's healthcare professional released a statement confirming that there haven't been significant changes to his health in weeks.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 24, 2024 12:41PM EDT
(Original Caption) 4/25/1980- Washington, DC: A grim-faced President Jimmy Carter, seated at desk in Oval Office of White House tells of the aborted rescue effort intended to get the 53 American hostages out of Iran. Carter said the mission was scrubbed after an "equipment failure" and that no military hostilities occurred.
View gallery
Former President Jimmy Carter takes questions submitted by students during an annual Carter Town Hall held at Emory University, in Atlanta Election 2020 Carter, Atlanta, USA - 18 Sep 2019
Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter MusiCares Person of the Year Gala, Los Angeles, America - 06 Feb 2015
Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter 36th Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project, Nashville, USA - 11 Oct 2019
Image Credit: Bettmann Archive

Former President Jimmy Carter‘s doctor has released a statement, dismissing claims that he has died. The 39th president, 99, has been in hospice care for over a year, and posts claiming that he had passed circulated on social media. Dr. Michael Raines shut down the rumors in a statement to local TV station WALB on Tuesday, July 23.

Following claims that Carter had died, Raines told the news outlet that all the reports were a hoax. He said that there haven’t been significant changes in his health in the past few weeks. “Well, I can confirm that the reports out there are not true. President Carter has not had any significant health issues in the last three or four weeks. Or since the last time I saw him, and I am on the way there today to reevaluate him and make my usual visit with him,” he said.

At the end of the statement, Raines said that Carter had not died, and he said that The Carter Center was expected to release a statement later. “He is doing as well as can be expected being in hospice, but he has not passed away,” he said.

TOPSHOT - Former President Jimmy Carter departs after the funeral service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Maranatha Baptist Church, in Plains, Georgia, on November 29, 2023. Carter died on November 19, 2023, at the age of 96, just two days after joining her husband in hospice care at their house in Plains. (Photo by Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

While Carter has not died, he has been in hospice care for well over a year at this point. The Carter Center shared that he was turning down medical treatment in a statement in February 2023. “After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers,” the organization said.

The former president’s grandson Jason Carter revealed that there hadn’t been a major change in his grandfather’s health in a June interview with Southern Living. He told the outlet that Carter isn’t awake each day, but he’s still talked to him and told him that people regularly ask about his health.

ad