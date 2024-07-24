Jimmy Carter’s Doctor Confirms He’s Still Alive After False Death Reports

Former President Jimmy Carter‘s doctor has released a statement, dismissing claims that he has died. The 39th president, 99, has been in hospice care for over a year, and posts claiming that he had passed circulated on social media. Dr. Michael Raines shut down the rumors in a statement to local TV station WALB on Tuesday, July 23.

Following claims that Carter had died, Raines told the news outlet that all the reports were a hoax. He said that there haven’t been significant changes in his health in the past few weeks. “Well, I can confirm that the reports out there are not true. President Carter has not had any significant health issues in the last three or four weeks. Or since the last time I saw him, and I am on the way there today to reevaluate him and make my usual visit with him,” he said.

At the end of the statement, Raines said that Carter had not died, and he said that The Carter Center was expected to release a statement later. “He is doing as well as can be expected being in hospice, but he has not passed away,” he said.

While Carter has not died, he has been in hospice care for well over a year at this point. The Carter Center shared that he was turning down medical treatment in a statement in February 2023. “After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers,” the organization said.

The former president’s grandson Jason Carter revealed that there hadn’t been a major change in his grandfather’s health in a June interview with Southern Living. He told the outlet that Carter isn’t awake each day, but he’s still talked to him and told him that people regularly ask about his health.