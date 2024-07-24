Alpine Unveils ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Livery Ahead of Belgian Grand Prix

To celebrate the release of the Deadpool & Wolverine film, the Formula One Alpine team will be sporting a special livery on its F1 cars at the Belgian Grand Prix.
Instead of their usual design—normally a black car featuring shades of blue and pink—Pierre Gasly, 28, and Esteban Ocon, 27, will be driving cars adorned in red and black, complete with yellow claw marks, in a nod to the two Marvel superheroes depicted in the new movie.
The two drivers will also lean into the occasion—Ocon will wear a Deadpool-themed helmet, while Gasly will sport a Wolverine design.
Alpine, with its one-off color scheme, is the latest team to secure a movie deal, but their Marvel Studios tie-up is no accident. Ryan Reynolds, who plays the masked Deadpool character, has heavily invested in the team.
Reynolds came on board in June 2023 when Renault sold 24% of its shares to the US-based investment group Otro Capital, which includes RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments, with the latter led by Reynolds and fellow Wrexham owner Rob McElhenney.
According to the F1 site, Reynolds “was part of a group of investors who were behind a €200m cash injection in Alpine last year, to further the team’s ambitions in Formula 1.”
The 47-year-old ventured into Formula 1, and some of the world’s biggest athletes have since joined him at Alpine. The group includes Michael B. Jordan and high-profile athletes like boxer Anthony Joshua, Liverpool footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold, golfer Rory McIlroy, NFL star Travis Kelce, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has since been regularly spotted in the F1 paddock as an Alpine guest.
