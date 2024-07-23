The Sound of Success: Miranda Fontana’s Diverse Musical Ventures

Image Credit: Miranda Fontana

The United States brings together some of the most talented artists from all around the globe each year, all aiming to take their careers to the next level. One of these artists is Argentinian music composer Miranda Fontana, who moved from Argentina to Boston at age 19 to study at the most prestigious music school in the world, Berklee College of Music.

Miranda has recently showcased her collaborative spirit by working as a co-arranger and vocalist for the soundtrack of the film We Are Just Ghosts, directed by Kavivamen Vigneswaran. The film’s main song, “Hold Me Tonight,” composed by Joyce Oh, posed a unique challenge for Fontana, who took on the project at the special request of her friend and colleague.

“This project was a unique challenge as it’s not something I usually do, but Joyce’s request made it special,” said Fontana. “Cinema is a highly collaborative field, and I learned a lot about teamwork and collaboration with other extremely talented artists. This has been one of the most valuable experiences in my career, and I truly enjoy and learn from it.”

Currently, Miranda is working with 59T Studios, led by film director Juan Lamarca, on a series of commercials for Armani and Ocean Harbor. “I am very grateful for the trust Juan has placed in me with this project. I am working on it with great intensity and passion. Working with him is also a pleasure because he is an extremely talented director, and we have a great working dynamic,” Fontana commented. The commercials, filmed in Miami with a significant crew, are now in the post-production phase.

In addition to her commercial projects, Miranda Fontana is deeply immersed in a personal endeavor — her upcoming EP album. This project, which she has been working on for some time, holds a special place in her heart as it focuses on personal experiences and allows the music to flow naturally. “These past years have been a rollercoaster of emotions, and my goal is to express that through my music. The album will be mostly instrumental, blending orchestral and electronic sounds, and will feature collaborations with artist friends I’ve had the pleasure of connecting with throughout my career,” Fontana shared.

Fontana’s impressive portfolio includes composing for television commercials in Argentina, collaborating with major companies such as Coca-Cola and LG Electronics, and working with production giants like Warner Bros Pictures and HBO Max. These experiences have allowed her to explore various facets of composition and solidify her career in the music industry.

After moving to the U.S., Fontana returned to Argentina to contribute to the film Un Crimen Argentino. She was responsible for the music and sound editing of this feature film, which is adapted from Reynaldo Sietecase’s novel of the same name. Working with a distinguished cast including Malena Sánchez, Nico Francella, and Matias Mayer, under the direction of Lucas Combina and general production of Juan Pablo Buscarini (Pampa Films), as well as Warner Pictures Entertainment, Fontana’s work was instrumental in the film’s success. The movie, produced for HBO Max, received awards such as the Condor de Plata and Premio Sur, with positive reviews from major newspapers.

You can listen to the single “Hold Me Tonight” on Spotify: Hold Me Tonight