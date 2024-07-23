Luke Thompson To Lead ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4

Image Credit: WireImage

Dearest readers, get ready for the new lead to take over in season four of Netflix’s Bridgerton!

Since Bridgerton‘s debut in 2020, the show has captivated many viewers, quickly becoming a fan-favorite series. The show stars Phoebe Dynevor, Rege-Jean Page Luke Newton, Regé-Jean Page, and others, with their characters navigating the high society of London in hopes of finding love.

Throughout the three seasons, we see the storyline focus on different characters. In season one, the script follows Daphne Bridgerton. Kate Sharma, portrayed by Simone Ashley, took over in season two. In the most recent season, we see the love story unfold between Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, and Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton.

In this upcoming season, Netflix revealed on their social platforms, “It has been brought to this author’s attention that perhaps it is time to unmask the newest suitor of the marriage mart… Benedict Bridgerton’s story is coming next season.”

Fans immediately rushed to the comment section to express their excitement for the upcoming season.

“GOOD NEWS! I LOVE GOOD NEWS! WE LOVEEEEE GOOD NEWS,” one user wrote.

Another Bridgerton fan noted with a pink heart, “Get your dresses and masks ready! The masquerade ball is on its way! I can’t wait to know who Sophie will be!!”

“OMG IM FREAKING OUT!!! The masquerade, THE LAKE, SOPHIE, MY COTTAGE…AHHHHHH,” someone else chimed in on the excitement.

Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict, had his co-star Luke Newton comment on the post with an enthusiastic message that read, “Let’s go bro!”

In an interview last month on The View, the 36-year-old actor was asked if he had any guesses as to who may be the protagonist in this upcoming season. He gave minimal details, “I know that it’s so lovely [and] that one of the best things about a TV job is you get to really explore a character long-form like that and fill him in slowly…So as long as I keep getting to do that.”

With the release of season three part two in June, fans will have to wait about two years to watch season four.