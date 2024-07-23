Linn Holmes: A Fresh Face on the L.A. Music Scene Releases her Solo EP

Image Credit: Linn Holmes

Linn Holmes, a fresh face on the LA music scene everyone is talking about, released her first EP as a solo artist, “Introducing Linn Holmes” on July 12.

The Swedish singer moved to Los Angeles in 2018 to study and was tremendously inspired by the music coming out of the city — especially Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks (the 1975 and forward lineup). Linn performed in the City of Angels regularly at the iconic Whisky A Go Go, which has played host to rock ‘n’ roll’s most important bands, from the Doors, Janis Joplin, and Led Zeppelin.

“Introducing Linn Holmes” is a lighthearted rock EP containing 4-songs, written by Holmes and Rev. Tom Chandler. Much like the ’70s icons that inspired the songs, the EP has a very organic sound to it and features the talents of Daniel Jakubovic, Derek Frank, Adam Peri, Andrew Benjamin Maldonado, Tom Chandler, Alexy Shant Yeghikian and Jenny Dang.

The singer’s last single “Baby Blue” was released on May 31 and it is a breezy, feel-good pop tune that harks back to the vibrant sounds of the 70s while maintaining a modern, upbeat tempo. The track, produced by Rev Tom Chandler, features a rich blend of instruments played by Daniel Jakubovic—including drums, guitar, piano, and bass—alongside electronic production elements crafted by Jenny Dang.

Kicking off her solo career this year, Holmes made a striking debut with her single “Cut Me,” released on April 5, which reached 14,000 streams right as it came out. This emotionally charged track highlights her talent for fusing heartfelt lyrics with compelling melodies, exploring themes of vulnerability and resilience.

Stay tuned because Linn Holmes has a few solo gigs already lined up! Follow her on Instagram for more information @linnholmstedt.