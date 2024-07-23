Hailey Bieber Responds to Divorce Rumors About Her & Justin Amid Pregnancy

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Recording A

Hailey Bieber is not entertaining those baseless divorce rumors that have circulated about her and Justin Bieber‘s marriage for years. During a new interview with W Magazine that was published on Tuesday, July 23, the 27-year-old candidly responded to the online gossip — which she noted began on “day one” of her and Justin’s romance.

“People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one,” Hailey told the publication, before reciting the comments she’s seen and heard. “‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy.”

While admitting that she “used to try to act like it hurts less and less,” the model — who is currently pregnant with her and Justin’s first child — added that she realized “it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less.”

Introducing W’s summer issue starring Hailey Bieber. pic.twitter.com/6hZ7lacgZg — W Magazine (@wmag) July 23, 2024

“I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be,” she explained.

Hailey and Justin, 30, have been married since 2018. They’ve both maintained a low-key relationship over the past several years, but the runway pro has occasionally spoken out about the comments she’s seen online about her and the “Baby” hitmaker. Earlier this year, the couple announced that Hailey is pregnant and is expecting their first child, which Hailey admitted she considered keeping a secret “until the end.”

“I probably could have hid it until the end,” she told the outlet during her recent interview. “But I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”

The pair shared their big news in May by posting a maternity shoot and vow renewal-themed montage video to Instagram.

Now that she’s preparing for motherhood, Hailey pointed out that she’s “trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and [her],” adding “just the two of us.”