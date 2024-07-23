Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Confirm Relationship

Image Credit: Getty Images

After over a year of speculation, Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have gone Instagram official.

The couple was first linked back in May 2023, when the 27-year-old actress attended multiple NFL games to support the 28-year-old Buffalo Bills quarterback. Despite keeping their relationship low-key, the Pitch Perfect star hinted at her attraction to athletic men when she bantered with E! News, stating, “Listen, what isn’t it about? Come on, no.”

On Tuesday, July 23, Josh took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos which included a few snaps od Hailee. The first picture showed the couple with their heads facing the illuminated Eiffel Tower, with Hailee’s hand placed on Josh’s chest.

Captioned “Onward,” the following photo included Hailee at a baby shower, where the couple posed alongside Josh’s family. Another snap captured her walking down a black and white checkerboard tile hallway, dressed in a long coat, jeans, beanie, and glasses.

Fans gushed over their relationship and showed their support. One user commented, “THE HAILEE/JOSH LAUNCH WE’VE BEEN WAITING FOR.”

“Baby wake up, Joshy just hard launched Hailee,” someone else chimed in.

“Finally!! Pic of you and Hailee!!!” another user wrote.

Though the Dickinson AppleTV+ actress has not shared her own hard launch\ of the two together yet, she did post solo some solo pictures of herself in front of the Eiffel Tower in the same outfit she wore in Josh’s post, leaving no doubt in fan’s minds if she was with him or not. Howvere, she has previously expressed her desire to keep her personal life private.

In a 2018 interview with news outlet Us Weekly, she mentioned, “I feel so lucky that [my fans] care enough about me to know what I’m doing every second of every day, but I think that sometimes it’s hard for people in general to realize that there are boundaries to a person’s life and personal life… I am a very private person. I do love that I have the opportunity to share with them what I’m comfortable with and they’re there to listen and support me.”