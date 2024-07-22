Travis Kelce Reveals ‘Killa Stache’ as He Returns for Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp

Travis Kelce is ready for a new NFL season! As the Kansas City Chiefs tight end (and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend) returned for training camp, he revealed that he’s rocking some fresh facial hair! As his teams shared photos of each player getting back in the groove for the 2024 season, it was revealed that Travis, 34, had shaved his beard into a stylish mustache. Hopefully it brings some luck to his team this year!

The team shared a photo and video of Travis arriving for training camp. He rocked his red jersey with his number 87 on the front. He sported a pair of shorts and some red Nike sneakers that perfectly matched the look. He also carried a helmet and looked extra proud to get back to work. In the clip, fans could be heard cheering for him. In the caption, the team declared, “KILLA STACHE IS BACK,” making reference to the football star’s nickname KillaTrav.

In the comment section, a few Swifties made jokes about following the team, and a few also complimented Travis’ stylish new facial hair. “The amount of swifities [sic] like me stalking the chief page for training camp is hilarious! Thank you for content we loveeeee Travis,” one person wrote. “Taylor, I get it, I really do,” another fan commented with some heated emojis.

Travis’ return to training camp comes after a huge season for him and the Chiefs. The team won Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers. Not only that, the tight end’s celebrity rose throughout his relationship with Taylor.

After the Chiefs’ big win, Travis celebrated by going to multiple stops on his girlfriend’s “Eras Tour” in Europe. Not only did he go to a number of shows to watch and support Taylor, he also made his debut on stage during the tour during her show at London’s Wembley Stadium before her performance of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” He walked out in a tuxedo and helped revive her and carried her on stage.