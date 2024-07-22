Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Jam-Pack Time Together Before NFL Training Camp

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift‘s summer fun is dwindling down as the two professionals resume their hectic schedules.

The couple, both 34, have had demanding schedules often forcing them to be in different cities, but a source said that Swift and Kelce took any opportunity to spend time together as their relationship neared the one-year mark.

“Travis’ last few concerts were bittersweet,” an insider told PEOPLE after Kelce attended his 14th Taylor Swift concert.

“They knew their time together like this was coming to an end and he made sure to spend every minute he could with Taylor,” the insider continued.

Five days ago, Kelce traveled to Germany to support his superstar girlfriend at her Eras Tour stop in Gelsenkirchen, just days before he was due back at Kansas City Chiefs training camp. He managed to sneak in two show dates while there, on July 17 and 18.

The NFL star, dressed casually in a black-and-green checkered polo shirt, white shorts, and a baseball cap, was spotted enjoying the sold-out show from a VIP section of the venue, which featured a balcony and closed-off room.

Travis supporting Taylor at night 1 of the Eras Tour in Germany pic.twitter.com/yPLIkxVj3i — Kelce Brothers (@kelcebrothers) July 17, 2024

After the concert, Kelce couldn’t keep his hands off the pop star as they walked backstage.

The three-time Super Bowl champ wrapped his arm around Swift’s waist as they walked out and waved to concertgoers. The lovebirds, who went public last September, also held hands in the Veltins-Arena, and at one point, he had his hand on the ‘Love Story’ singer’s backside.

While Kelce is back on the field, Swift will be continuing her Eras Tour abroad. She will have several dates until August 20 and then she will have a break until November 14. A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that the billionaire musician is planning to attend “as many games as possible” this season during her busy schedule.

Kelce — who also spent his off-season shooting Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity and Ryan Murphy’s upcoming series Grotesquerie — “is back in football mode,” added another insider. “His team and the Chiefs remain a top priority.”

While returning to training camp on July 21, the tight end debuted a fresh new look for the start of the football season. In a post from the Chiefs on Instagram, the team highlighted Kelce’s new mustache and wrote, “KILLA STACHE IS BACK 👨🏻.”