Speaker Mike Johnson Calls for President Joe Biden to Resign After Stepping Down

Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, has called for President Joe Biden to resign as POTUS after he stepped down as the 2024 Democratic nominee. In a lengthy statement shared to X on Sunday, July 21, Johnson, 52, called the matter an “unprecedented juncture in American history.”

“The Democrat Party forced the Democrat nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election,” he wrote. “Having invalidated the votes of more than 14 million Americans who selected Joe Biden to be the Democrat nominee for president, the self-proclaimed ‘party of democracy’ has proven exactly the opposite.”

Johnson went on to say that the Democratic party’s “prospects are no better now with Vice President Kamala Harris, who co-owns the disastrous policy failures of the Biden Administration.” He also called Harris, 59, who was endorsed by numerous Democrats, “a completely inept border czar” and “a gleeful accomplice — not only in the destruction of American sovereignty, security and prosperity, but also in the largest political coverup in U.S. history.”

“She has known for as long as anyone of his incapacity to serve,” Johnson continued, referring to Harris. “Regardless of the chaos in the current White House, our adversaries around the globe should be reminded that the U.S. Congress, the U.S. military and the American people are fully prepared and committed to defend our interests both at home and abroad. If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President. He must resign the office immediately. November 5 cannot arrive soon enough.”

Johnson has appeared alongside both Biden, 81, and Harris at multiple public events, including the State of the Union address. Nevertheless, Johnson has openly criticized Biden and Harris on several occasions.

President Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 race comes weeks after countless public figures publicly asked him to step aside. Many cited his age as a concern, but the long-time politician insisted he would not drop out of the race against Donald Trump.

For his part, Trump, 78, also criticized Biden for dropping out of the race in a statement posted to his Truth Social account.

“He was not fit to serve from the very beginning, but the people around him lied to America about his complete and total mental, physical, and cognitive demise,” the Republican nominee alleged. “Whoever the Left puts up now will just be more of the same. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”