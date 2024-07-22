Benny Blanco Sends GF Selena Gomez Heartwarming Birthday Message

Image Credit: Getty Images

Benny Blanco loves Selena Gomez like a love song, and this was all shown in birthday wishes posted via an Instagram post dedicated to his now 32-year-old girlfriend – born July 22.

The 36-year-old producer shared two pictures of the two all cozied up. The initial snap shows the former Disney star in a long beige cardigan cuddled up next to her boyfriend who was dressed in a white teddy bear costume– which he wore in the “I Can’t Get Enough” music video – that also featured J Balvin and Tainy. The following picture was of Selena hugging a white stuffed bear– looking similar to Benny’s outfit.

“ I used to play a teddy bear in ur music video and now i get to b urs in real life… happy bday bb ! i love u !,” he captioned the post.

His heartwarming post earned him an “I love you” from Gomez who also added a teddy bear emoji.

The 32-year old shared a glimpse into how her day has been on Instagram. The Only Murders in the Building actress posed in a yellow dress in front of a big ballon sign labeled “Happy Birthday Selena.” After this first snap, she shared two selfies.

Benny also made his way into the comment section to express, “i got the hottest chick in the game wearing my chain” with heart eyes emoji.

The two have been two peas in a pod since they announced their relationship back in December 2023. During an interview with Howard Stern, Benny referred to Selena as his “best friend” and hinted at planning something special near her birthday. “People always said this to me, when you know you meet your best friend — she truly is my best friend…We laugh all f**king day, she inspires me,” he mentioned.

“When I look at her … I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this,” he added.

In addition to her birthday post, the Wizards of Waverly Place star celebrated the launch of the Rare Impact Fund in a separate Instagram post where the singer grins, holding onto pink and burgundy balloons: “To date the Rare Impact Fund has raised over $15 million for youth mental health, supporting 26 organizations across 5 continents. All of this would not be possible without you!”

She continued, “Building the Rare Impact Fund has been my biggest wish. As always, for my birthday this year I would be so grateful if you were able to donate to the Rare Impact Fund.”