Autumn Crittendon, ’16 & Pregnant’ Alum Dead At 27

Image Credit: Autumn Oxley/ Facebook

16 & Pregnant season five alumna, Autumn Crittendon was pronounced dead at age 27.

The mother-of-three was known for her teenage relationship with Dustin Franklin during the show.

Per the Henrico County Police Division statement to E! News, “members from Henrico Fire attempted life-saving measures however they were not effective. Autumn Oxley, 27, of Henrico, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Henrico Police are currently classifying this incident as a death investigation. Detectives are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on this case to determine the exact cause and manner of death.”

The world gained knowledge of her passing once her sister Misty Crittendon had revealed the news on a Facebook post that has since been deleted where she referred to Autumn as her “baby sister.”

She noted in her message, “you were robbed of your life at such a tender age, you left before anyone could tell you goodbye.. how much we love you.. how amazing you are and how proud we are of you for staying sober through some of the toughest parts of your life, how far you’ve came from where you were, how thankful we are to have had all these years with you, how proud of you we are as a mother, how grateful we are for the 3 tiny parts of your heart that are still walking this earth.”

Misty then reaffirmed to her late sister she would watch over her little ones and always remind them of who their mom was, “these babies will always know how much you love them, how amazing you are, how special you are, how much you sacrificed and overcame for them, everything and nothing short of it.”

Though the cause of death has not been revealed, according to TMZ, she apparently was dealing with health issues such as struggling with diabetes, kidney issues, blood pressure, including heartburn.