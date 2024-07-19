King Charles III Experiences Wardrobe Malfunction With Royal Robe

Image Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

When you wear a crown worth almost 5 billion dollars, maybe I can understand getting a little frustrated when your royal robe isn’t placed correctly, even with the help of four agile attendants. Maybe!

But I don’t think I, nor most people in the world, will ever experience such opulence. So, it feels a bit silly when the British monarch looks so frustrated after the pages fail to get the royal Robe of State on the arm of his throne while delivering his speech to Parliament (with his Imperial State Crown on his head) at the Palace of Westminster in London on Wednesday, July 17.

The U.K.’s Sky News shared a clip of King Charles III, 75, who appeared to fling his wrist multiple times in an attempt to move his pesky garment. With the robe not cooperating, a page boy returned to the king’s side and adjusted the robe properly. Charles appeared to whisper “thank you” to his young helper.

Queen Camilla, who celebrated turning 77 on the same day, was sitting to his left.

Aside from the snafu, Charles made the King’s Speech from the Sovereign’s Throne and talked about plans to tackle climate change and end the role of hereditary legislators. The ceremonial King’s Speech showcased the progressive priorities of Britain’s Labour government, becoming more left-leaning for the first time in 14 years.

Wednesday’s speech was also one of the most significant public addresses delivered by King Charles since he was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer earlier this year. Charles took a break from public appearances to undergo treatment for about three months before returning to public duties earlier this summer.

Charles announced a major change to his and Camilla’s upcoming royal tour. In October, the king and queen are set to visit Australia and Samoa to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. It was previously assumed that they would add New Zealand to the trip, but Charles will skip visiting the island nation because of his ongoing treatments.

“In close consultation with the Australian and New Zealand prime ministers, and with due regard for the pressures of time and logistics, it has therefore been agreed to limit the visit to Samoa and Australia only,” the Tuesday, July 16, statement read, per Hello! magazine.

“Their Majesties send their warmest thanks and good wishes to all parties for their continued support and understanding.”