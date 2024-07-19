Dubai Princess Slams Husband in Divorce Announcement: ‘You Are Occupied With Other Companions’

Image Credit: Courtesy of Shaikha Mahra/Instagram

Her Highness Shaikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum, a Dubai princess, wrote a powerful public statement against her now-former-husband, Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Bin Mana Al Maktoum. The 30-year-old took to Instagram earlier this week to announce their divorce because he allegedly has “other companions.”

“Dear husband, as you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce,” the princess wrote in her Instagram note. “I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you.”

Shaikha Mahra concluded her statement by writing, “Take care. Your ex-wife.”

According to multiple outlets, a woman outwardly declaring, “I divorce you,” three times is unusual and is known as a “triple talaq” in Islamic practices. The statement does not align with traditional Islamic customs. According to tradition, only a husband can initiate a divorce through talaq. A wife, on the other hand, must seek a judicial divorce or “khula,” in which she requests the court to dissolve her marriage. In return, she would compensate the former husband by returning her dowry.

However, over the past few years, some countries have changed the practice of triple talaq because of the potential for abuse and the impact on women’s rights.

Shaikha Mahra is the daughter of HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The princess married Sheikh Mana in April 2023. One month later, the then-couple held a large-scale wedding ceremony at the Dubai World Trade Center following their nuptials. Sheikh Mana is an entrepreneur who has been involved in several business ventures, including the GCI Real Estate Development Company and MM Group of Companies.

Sheikh Mana has not publicly responded to the princess’ statement, but the two have apparently deleted each other from their respective social media accounts.

In May, the pair welcomed their first child together, a daughter, which Shaikha Mahra confirmed on Instagram. At the time, she shared a photo of a baby’s two hands. One month later, the princess shared a separate photo of her and her baby girl alongside the caption, “Just the two of us.”