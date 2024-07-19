Bryan Abasolo’s Divorce Coach Helped Him From ‘Gaslighting’ Amid Split From Rachel Lindsay

Image Credit: FilmMagic

After four years, it all came to an end for the former Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and her estranged husband Bryan Abasolo.

The couple met back in season 13 of the series where the 39-year-old podcaster dated 31 men but went endgame with the 44-year-old chiropractor– or so we thought.

The past lovers confirmed the end of their relationship in January 2024 with a statement shared on social media that noted, “If you’ve been following me for a while, you know I don’t like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family… After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew.”

Ever since Rachel and Bryan headed for divorce, she now has to pay her estranged husband spousal support of $13,257 a month plus additional fees to help for a forensic expert and attorney. The season 13 bachelorette stated in the filings– held by People– that Bryan had lied about his annual income of $16,000 which she claimed is less than what someone working at Mcdonalds would earn.

As the decision of the chiro receiving financial support from his once lover, he subtly referred to the divorce process on his instagram stories. On Thursday, July 18, went on to thank his divorce coach which was a big help to him.“When I first met my divorce coach later, I was emotionally and psychologically beaten down… I credit @renesance_man who I now call a friend for helping me face the PR tricks and gaslighting I was warned was coming…. If thinking of separating, find a divorce coach so you don’t make a decision by reaction, but through clarity,” he wrote.

The coach known as Rene Garcia shared a video dedicated to Bryan’s journey on Instagram and noted in his post, “Bryan faced a tough decision as he had had enough of chasing, as he calls it ‘a constantly moving goal post’... I’m happy to have been chosen to help him get clarity, be sure of his decision and know what to expect.”