Tom Sandoval Deactivates Instagram Account After Ariana Madix Lawsuit Surfaces

Image Credit: Getty Images for House of Barrie

Tom Sandoval is taking a break from social media amid his lawsuit against Ariana Madix. Hours after news broke of his lawsuit, the 40-year-old Vanderpump Rules star deactivated his Instagram account. However, that didn’t stop countless social media commenters from sharing their thoughts about him online.

“Tom Sandoval ran himself off the internet, meanwhile Ariana in Fiji before heading back to Broadway,” one X user tweeted on Thursday, July 18. Another tweeted the day prior, “Tom sandoval is legitimately one of the most treacherous, narcissistic, and sociopathic people i’ve ever seen on television. i can’t even believe he’s a real person and not a cartoon villain.”

That day, multiple outlets reported that Tom was suing Ariana, 39, for how she uncovered his affair with Rachel Leviss in March 2023. In his lawsuit, the Bravo personality accused Ariana of accessing sexually explicit content of Rachel, 29, on his phone without his “authorization or permission.”

Tom Sandoval ran himself off the internet, meanwhile Ariana in Fiji before heading back to Broadway: pic.twitter.com/UctOzfsvF7 — Taste of Reality (@TasteOf_Reality) July 17, 2024

In response to the news, Ariana’s attorney, Jordan Susman, provided a statement to Us Weekly, calling the lawsuit “abhorrent” and claimed that Tom “continues to torment” the actress.

“From engaging in an illicit affair that shattered her home and stability, to months of emotional warfare and now this attempt to further shirk personal responsibility for the effects his actions have had on her and her emotional wellbeing,” the statement read. “Tom Sandoval knows full well what sort of privileges he and Ms. Madix shared in regard to their personal communication devices.”

Jordan added, “If he or his mistress had their way, it would be illegal for someone to discover their spouse or significant other was having an affair. For Mr. Sandoval to go from begging Ms. Madix for forgiveness to blaming her for his wrongdoing speaks for itself.”

The attorney then claimed that Tom “has clearly learned nothing” from the extensive public backlash he received last year for his affair.

“Even months after The New York Times branded Mr. Sandoval ‘the most hated man in America,’ he has clearly learned nothing and believes it necessary to continue torturing Ms. Madix in a vain effort to rehabilitate his image,” the statement concluded. “Ms. Madix is confident that a jury will see through this latest ploy and dismiss his frivolous claims.”