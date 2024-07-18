Tom Brady Has Sweet Father-Son Evening With His Son Jack, 16: Report

Tom Brady was in total dad mode for a night out with his eldest son Jack in New York on Tuesday, July 16. The father, 46, and his son, 16, seemed like they had a fantastic evening out in the City that Never Sleeps, according to a report by Page Six. They had a wonderful night grabbing sushi and talking, as the football legend imbued his knowledge onto his oldest child.

An insider told the outlet that the two had a 90-minute dinner at Tribeca’s Japanese hot spot Azabu, arriving pretty early in the night. Tom reportedly rocked a white button-down shirt with matching pants as well as a pair of shades, while his son sported a pair of jeans, a t-shirt, and sneakers. Someone there noted that Tom’s son is “taller than his dad,” who stands at 6’4″.

The outlet listed that they ordered “spicy tuna crispy rice, Brussels sprouts, O-Toro nigiri, salmon aburi nigiri and shrimp tempura maki rolls,” which were prepared specially for Jack.

An eyewitness told Page Six that Tom “seemed super pleased with the experience,” and they noted that he appeared “very close and loving” towards Jack. “Tom was talking to him about football, his own experiences and was schooling his son about the game, smiling as the son talked,” they said.

The patron also told the outlet that the former quarterback “took the time to talk to fans at the restaurant” and was “kind and gracious to the staff.” They also said that a fan approached the table and sat down. They said she gave Tom a hug and he “didn’t seem put off in the least”

Jack is the oldest of Tom’s three kids. He shares him with his ex Bridget Moynihan, who he dated for three years. The pair split before finding out that Bridget was pregnant. Despite breaking up, the pair continued to co-parent Jack together. He also has the son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.