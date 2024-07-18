Chappell Roan Recalls Meeting Miley Cyrus & Telling Her That She Was Her First Concert

Hannah Montana is certainly a name fitting for a Midwest Princess. Chappell Roan revealed that she got to spend a night hanging out with none other than Miley Cyrus in a new podcast interview on The Comment Section podcast on Wednesday, July 17. The Rise and Fall of the Midwest Princess singer, 26, shared her experience and opened up about how she’s been feeling amid her rise.

Chappell, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, told host Drew Afualo that all of her success has been so unexpected, and she’s living her wildest dreams. “All these things that are happening to me now are just kind of icing on the cake. I never thought I could fly first class. You know what I mean? I never thought I would get access to so much backstage,” she said, via People.

Chappell then said she spent a night out with Miley, 31, and she revealed that she told the “Party in the U.S.A.” singer that her first concert was actually hers. “Miley invited me to a party, and I was like, ‘You don’t know that you were my first concert when the Jonas Brothers were opening for you,'” she recalled.

The “Hot to Go” singer spoke about how Hannah Montana and the TV show’s idea of two personas really had an influence on her. “I loved that Hannah had two different personalities because it’s my f—ing hair that gets me in trouble all the time. So, I wish I would’ve done her,” she said.

Chappell also recalled going to the concert with some of her classmates, and not totally understanding why all of her friends started crying when Miley came on stage. She revealed that in hindsight, she totally understands. “I saw my friends start crying, and then little girls around us started crying, and I was like, ‘I guess I’ve gotta cry.’ I was like, ‘This is so emotional,'” she admitted. “I didn’t understand then why people were crying, but now I get it. I’m like, ‘Oh, because that was the coolest thing.’ It was so spiritual.”