Alabama Barker Confesses: On Weight Loss Medication, Refers To Herself As An ‘Ogre’

Alabama Barker admits to be on medication for weight-loss after revealing she is not happy with her own body. The 18-year-old shared a video on her social media getting ready – applying makeup – where she refers to herself as an ‘oger.’

In the clip, the daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler voiced “I have, like, this thing where I photograph so ugly, and people are like, ‘Oh, my God — you’re so fat, and you’re so ugly’…And it’s, like, I see what you guys are seeing, but just, like, meet me in person. I feel like I don’t look like that…But I’m on weight-loss medication because I’m tired of being fat and photographing like a damn ogre.”

Aside from this, she also received criticism on Instagram for not being “natural” according to a comment made by a fan that stated, “This child has done a lot of cosmetic surgery @ a very young age, I hope she doesn’t over do it! She looks good now!”

She snapped back with, “I really appreciate the love! I’m natural, besides my lips, accept the fact I’m naturally beautiful.”

Despite what some may say and what she may think of her own body, there are still supporters hyping her up in several of her Instagram posts. In her most recent snap that she shared, a user commented “body is always giving.”

Someone else wrote, “you’re gorgeous.”

But similar to Alabama, her mother Shanna also opened up about taking Mounjaro – weight loss medication – to help her cope after the loss of her parents in 2023. She confessed to People, “I was in a very, very dark place. I stopped dieting. I stopped exercising. I just ate like s**t… I was like, ‘I’m going to f*****g eat the pain away.’”

During that time her ex-husband was already married to Kourtney Kardashian so she felt like she had no one to be there for her during her mourning. She expressed, “paparazzi were at my front door from the Kardashian media circus with Travis. It was on another level, and I didn’t know how to deal…I was sad. And I just missed my parents so much.”