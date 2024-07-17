Tom Sandoval Is Reportedly Suing Ex Ariana Madix for Finding Explicit Rachel Leviss Videos on His Phone

Image Credit: Getty Images

Tom Sandoval has filed a lawsuit against ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 17, the 40-year-old reality TV star is suing his Vanderpump Rules co-star, 39, for obtaining the sexually explicit videos on his phone of Rachel Leviss without his “authorization or permission.”

In the court documents, Tom further alleged that Ariana “made copies” of the videos and sent them to “Leviss and third parties” without his consent.

In response to his lawsuit, Ariana’s attorney, Jordan Susman, provided a statement to the publication, calling the filing “abhorrent.”

“It is abhorrent that Tom Sandoval continues to torment Ms. Madix,” the attorney’s statement read. “From engaging in an illicit affair that shattered her home and stability, to months of emotional warfare and now this attempt to further shirk personal responsibility for the effects his actions have had on her and her emotional wellbeing. Tom Sandoval knows full well what sort of privileges he and Ms. Madix shared in regard to their personal communication devices.”

Jordan added in the response, “If he or his mistress had their way, it would be illegal for someone to discover their spouse or significant other was having an affair. For Mr. Sandoval to go from begging Ms. Madix for forgiveness to blaming her for his wrongdoing speaks for itself. Even months after The New York Times branded Mr. Sandoval ‘the most hated man in America,’ he has clearly learned nothing and believes it necessary to continue torturing Ms. Madix in a vain effort to rehabilitate his image. Ms. Madix is confident that a jury will see through this latest ploy and dismiss his frivolous claims.”

The lawsuit refers to the content on Tom’s video that revealed to Ariana he was having an affair with Rachel, 29. In March 2023, Ariana tagged along with the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman to a concert, and she held onto his phone. Shortly thereafter, she discovered screen-recorded videos and other content of Rachel, confirming that Tom had been unfaithful to Ariana during their nearly decade-long relationship.

Ariana and Tom subsequently split, which played out in the dramatic VPR season 10 finale and three-part reunion.