Rudy Giuliani Falls Down During RNC Appearance: Watch

Former President Donald Trump's lawyer has fallen. The former New York mayor took a tumble while walking down the aisle at the Republican National Convention.

July 17, 2024 12:06PM EDT
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 16: Rudy Giuliani, the former personal lawyer for former U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks to the press on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani took a nasty spill while at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, July 16. A few people walking with former President Donald Trump’s lawyer, 80, were quick to help lift him back up. The clip has been circulating on social media, with a bunch of people clowning on Giuliani and making fun of him for the tumble.

In the video, Giuliani can be seen walking down the aisle between two rows of folding chairs. It’s not clear what (if anything) led to him falling. He seemed to be approaching a chair when out of nowhere he plummeted forward. He looked like he tried to catch himself, before falling into the ground. He seemed to sit on the floor for a second while members of his entourage went to go offer a hand. He was pretty slow getting back up.

Many viewers were quick to make jokes at Giuliani’s expense, with some noting that it served as a pretty good comparison for the public perception of him. “Rudy Giuliani falling on his face is such a metaphor for his reputation,” they wrote. “Of course he tripped, Rudy Giuliani was wearing the Leavened Bread Boosts,” another person tweeted, zooming in on his shoes. “Drunk Rudy Giuliani tries to fight chair, loses,” another viewer said.

The tumble comes just about two weeks after the former NYC mayor was disbarred by the New York State Supreme Court for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. His attorney vowed to appeal the decision.   “(Giuliani) flagrantly misused his prominent position as the personal attorney for former President Trump and his campaign, through which (he) repeatedly and intentionally made false statements, some of which were perjurious, to the federal court, state lawmakers, the public, the (Attorney Grievance Committee), and this Court concerning the 2020 Presidential election, in which he baselessly attacked and undermined the integrity of this country’s electoral process,” the court said in the ruling.

