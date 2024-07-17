Paris Hilton Admits Having ‘So Much Fun’ Shooting ‘Simple Life’ Reunion With Nicole Richie

Image Credit: FilmMagic, Inc

Hollywood’s IT girls are back! Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are having “so much fun” as they film the reboot for The Simple Life.

The hit 2000’s series documented the stars leaving the wealthy life behind and experiencing a world opposite of their daily lifestyle. From farm work to camp counselors, this duo became a pop culture phenomenon. Many millenials have dressed as the two for Halloweend and turned the two’s famous phrases into their everyday vocabulary, including funny Tiktoks.

The 43-year-old mogul shared on Instagram a video where she voiced, “Hey guys, just got home from shooting with Nicole… As some of you may know, we are doing a reunion special to celebrate 20 years of our show, The Simple Life…”

Paris added later on, “That show was so special…The best memories ever. It’s such a huge part of our life and we love our fans so much so we wanted you guys to be a part of this.”

Now that the show has reached its 20 year anniversary, the rich princesses have reunited and have a surprise in store for their super fans. “It’s been so much fun and we’re planning something very, very special and I thought the best place to find the people that I would want to be a part of this is here…So basically, Nicole and I are planning something iconic, fun…It’s going to be epic and I want to invite the biggest super fans.”

Fans were so overjoyed with the reunion that they have left their favorite memories of the show in the comments.

“ ‘What is a Walmart?’ still one of my favorite line,” a user noted.

Another online follower stated, “I will never forget cooking with an iron Ahahaha tis is how I cook in 2024.”

“Ahhh so excited !! Literally the best reality that exists, you and Nicole are the OG reality stars Can’t wait to see this reunion.”

While the 42-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie did not comment on the post, she did repost to her Instagram stories.