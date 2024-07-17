‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo’s Divorce Battle Comes Down To Spousal Support

Image Credit: GC Images

After finding love on season 13 of The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are no more.

The now estranged couple – who were married for four years – is facing issues in their divorce battle. In Janaury, after making their breakup public the 44-year-old chiropractor broke the news on his Instagram through a statement that read, “If you’ve been following me for a while, you know I don’t like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family… After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew.”

In June the former bachelorette disclosed during an interview on “Hidden Gems” podcast, that “I’m doing what’s best for me, and that’s a happy ending…And right now, as I’m going through it, no it’s not happy. It’s messy—unnecessarily messy.”

Though being a couple many have thought would last forever, they have come to a settlement in their divorce battle by concluding in spousal support. Rachel accused Bryan of lying about how much he makes a year when he claimed his annual income was $16,000, which as she referred was “less than he would [make] if he worked at McDonalds.” “Bryan claims to earn so little income that if he worked a 40 hour week and was paid minimum wage in Los Angeles County… he would more than double his reported earnings,” Rachel noted in filings obtained by People.

With Bryan telling the court that he does not make enough, his estranged wife now has to help him financially so he can have a stable living. She was ordered to give her once-lover $13,257 a month as per documents held by E! News. In addition she will have to pay $5,000 for a forensic expert and $15,000 for his attorney fees.

Despite having to pay this she recalled in the filings, “Since we separated, I have paid 100 percent of the mortgage, property taxes, homeowner’s insurance, maintenance and repairs, utilities, and costs to care for our pets…on Bryan’s behalf…while he refuses to vacate my home.”