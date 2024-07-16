Will Ferrell Reveals James Caan Got ‘Annoyed’ at Him While Making ‘Elf’

Image Credit: WireImage for New Line Cinema

It is nearly 11 years since the release of the popular and fan favorite Christmas film, Elf, and there is still stories that unravel in present time.

Apparently the set was not as filled with Christimas spirit or joy as many would think. According to Buddy himself, Will Ferrell, who revealed on July 9 during an interview on “MesSy” podcast, that his late co-star James Caan would get irritated by the 57-year-old on set for trying to crack jokes.

The actor who passed away at 82-years-old from a heart attack played the role of Walter, Buddy’s biological father in which he is searching for after leaving the North Pole. Throughout the film we see a grumpy father when he comes across Will’s role which ironically is how he felt in real life as well.

“I literally drove him crazy in that movie,” the Despicable Me 4 actor shared. ​​“In between setups, he’d be like, ‘I don’t get you. You’re not funny…And I’m like, ‘I know. I’m not Robin Williams’.”

Elf has been a classic Christmas film for several generations. From the iconic lines, to singing “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” it has led Will to be one of the faces that represents the holiday spirit. The film also starred Zooey Deschanel, Jon Favreau, Peter Dinklage, and more. Despite the big success and recognition the movie received, Will had admitted he thought the film would have ruined his career. During an interview with “It was very strange to come off of Saturday Night Live, where I was known for doing edgy, not necessarily R-rated stuff, but pushing the envelope… I was just looking at myself in the mirror in the elf costume going, ‘Oh, boy, buddy, this better work. This could be your last movie.’”

Funny enough when the movie hit the big screens, The Godfather had second thoughts about the way he treated Will on set after realizing that his “over the top” behavior was exactly what Buddy the Elf needed. He recalled to the hosts Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler the time James realized he was funny, “He was like ‘I’ve got to tell you, I thought everything you were doing while we were filming was way too over the top. Now that I see it in the movie, it’s brilliant…That was so funny… He’s walking out, shaking his head and going ‘Great job’.”