‘Hawk Tuah’ Girl Hailey Welch Reveals Plans to Become a Philanthropist

Image Credit: Courtesy of YouTube/Barstool Sports

From “Hawk Tuah” girl to pizza girl! A new report says that Hailey Welch, who has skyrocketed to fame as the “Hawk Tuah” girl, was overheard speaking about her plans to use her fame for some charitable causes. Hailey, 21, told people that she plans on being a “philanthropist” during an appearance at New York City’s Memory Motel over the weekend, according to a report from Page Six.

The insider said that Hailey wanted to use the recent influx of cash to help “animals” as well as “giving pizza to the homeless,” but they also mentioned she’s in talks to start a podcast. “Hailey was saying at the event that she is going to use the money to ‘give back,'” they told the outlet.

Hailey started to receive tons of media attention after a man-on-the-street interview with the popular TikTok account Tim and Dee TV went viral. Most notably, when she was asked about any sex advice that she can offer, she responded, “You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang.” Since then, she’s signed with a management agency and partnered with a company to produce “Hawk Tuah” merch. She reportedly received $30,000 for the appearance.

Hailey has shown that she’s looking to do some good with her time in the spotlight. After the clip went viral, she posted a video of herself using some of the money to go to Pet Smart to buy supplies, toys, and food to donate to a local animal shelter. “Everyone in the comments said how I have 15 minutes of fame,” she said, per Dexerto. “And if that’s the case, then I’m going to spend it doing something good.”

While the future plans are still not set in stone, Hailey’s manager opened up about the many offers that she’s turned down since going viral in a recent Hollywood Reporter interview. She said that they turned down horror film opportunities as well as an offer from OnlyFans. They said she’s eye-ing a comedic podcast.