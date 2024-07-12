CARA’s New Single ‘BLVD’ Is a Celebration of Unapologetic Self-Expression

Image Credit: CARA

American singer-songwriter Cara Quici, now professionally known as CARA, is making her return to music with her debut album titled THE KRONICLES. Its anthology is dynamic with powerful and vulnerable self-expression, displaying motifs that range from her time as a singer in Manhattan, her journey as a cannabis grower right outside of downtown L.A. in Boyle Heights, and most candidly, THE KRONICLES pays homage to her brother and mother to whom she tragically lost. Through the growth and empowerment she experienced from her trials and tribulations, Corpus Christi, Texas native CARA designed her album to serve as an autobiographical series of chapters that detail the authentic and raw stories of her life.

In the album’s first single “BLVD,” CARA uses her home of Los Angeles as her muse- Its lyrics are a dedication to the city that is her sanctuary. Looking through the lens of nostalgia to reflect on the overlapping storylines of the many diverse characters that make up Los Angeles, CARA wrote “BLVD” as a celebration of unapologetic self-expression. “BLVD” also features a flute solo by CARA which she will incorporate into her live performances.

THE KRONICLES also features the late Gangsta Boo from Three 6 Mafia. “I grew up listening to Gangsta Boo & Three 6 Mafia vocalizing “YEA HOE,” so to go into the vocal booth with Lola to rap ‘YEA HOE’ simultaneously with her, was one of the best and most memorable moments of my career,” CARA recalled when reflecting on the processes of her debut album.

Early in her career, CARA released several songs including, “Away from You, Jump Smokers Remix”, and “FIGHT,” her official remake of the Beastie Boys’ “Fight for Your Right to Party”— which was licensed by SONY ATV and approved by The Beastie Boys and American record executive and producer Rick Rubin. CARA has opened up for artists Lil Jon, Mike Jones, Soulja Boy and SOMO.

Since delving back into her music after her time in cannabis production, CARA has had a creative and personal transformation which reveals itself in her catchy and at times, heart wrenching song-writing. After enduring the devastating loss of her brother and mother, CARA has used THE KRONICLES as a platform to channel her grief and reclaim her experiences; the result is nothing short of raw, powerful and genuine. Anyone who is keen to the complexities of life will find themselves resonating with the elements CARA has injected into her storytelling.

Follow her on Instagram @caraofficial and other social media https://www.officialcara.com