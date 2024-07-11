Shelley Duvall Smiles One Last Time in Birthday Photo Shared by Fan

Image Credit: Getty Images

With the death of Shelley Duvall, a fan remembers the late 75-year-old actress with a selfie posted on X of her last visit where she brought the Shining star a bouquet for her birthday on Sunday, July 7.

“I’ve seen the news about Shelley Duvall. I’m doing ok. Shelley was having difficulties with her health over the past few months and I visited with her often. I’ll always be grateful for the memories I created with her and that I was able to give her comfort and companionship,” @sarahlovesthat noted.

The user continued, “this photo was this past Sunday on her 75th birthday. She was so appreciative and when I left she thanked me for lifting her spirits. I’ll always remember that. She made such a positive impact on my life as I did on hers.”

The Hollywood actress left the world peacefully behind on Thursday, July 11, after passing away in her sleep. As per, NBC News her partner Dan Gilroy revealed the star had been in hospice for the last couple of months due to her struggles with Diabetes.

Her husband, according to Variety, “My dear, sweet, wonderful life, partner, and friend left us last night. Too much suffering lately, now she’s free. Fly away beautiful Shelley.”

Though she started her career in 1970 with her debut film in a Brewster McCloud, she became known for her big breakout role in Nashville which earned her the Best Actress Award at Cannes Film Festival.

Despite her success, she told People in an interview in 2023 that life was not always nice and easy.” You didn’t get paid much—just scale plus 10 percent…They thought women would just marry and the husband’s going to support them. But that doesn’t happen for everybody,” she expressed.

She even told The New York Times in April this year, “I was a star; I had leading roles…People think it’s just aging, but it’s not. It’s violence…How would you feel if people were really nice, and then, suddenly, on a dime” — she snapped her fingers — “they turn on you? You would never believe it unless it happens to you. That’s why you get hurt, because you can’t really believe it’s true.”