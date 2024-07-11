Image Credit: Stock Archive

Looking to take your kids’ playtime to the next level? Then you’ve got to invest in some monkey bars. Easy enough, right? Well, the world of outdoor play is not what it once was; it’s so much better because while 30 years ago, there might only have been one or two types of monkey bars to choose from, now there are so many more.

For those who are trying to upgrade your backyard and give your kids the ultimate fun zone, don’t just settle for any old monkey bars, but take a look at these different types.

Why your backyard needs monkey bars?

Having a playground complete with a slide, trampoline, and monkey bars offers more than just a fun place for kids to play. And a well-designed playground should always feature some monkey bars. Why? Having monkey bars offers a set of unique benefits for your kid’s social, emotional, cognitive, and physical development. Really? Well, take a look:

Physical development – With every movement, whether your child is climbing, swinging, or just hanging, they are exercising and building muscles, working their core, improving their grip strength, and developing their gross motor skills

Emotional development – Monkey bars are a great place for your kids to meet other kids in the park as they hang out (literally) with their peers. Having a set at home is a good excuse to invite kids over to come and play. As they play together, they will exercise certain social cues, use their imaginations, have fun together, and learn how to interact with others.

Cognitive development – as kids are playing on monkey bars, they need to constantly be aware of what they are doing, calculating every step, reach, and swing, which works on their problem-solving ability and ultimately encourages cognitive development.

Different types of monkey bars

When choosing monkey bars, your options are more vast than you might think. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with going for the good old classic monkey bars, but there are so many other configurations available.

To get your hands on some of the top monkey bars for your backyard, check out Vuly, where you can find everything from trampolines to jungle gyms. Their equipment offers multiple configurations to suit exactly what you and your family need.

Here are some of the different types of monkey bars available:

1. Straight-Line Bars

When you think of monkey bars, the straight-line bars will probably the image that springs to mind. This classic style of monkey bars is iconic as it is the original monkey bar design that was built to challenge kids’ grip strength and balance. Straight-line bars are also one of the most stable options to go for thanks to their thickness and sturdy base.

2. Loop Rung Bars

Looking for a completely unique way to let your kids have a little fun? It’s time to check out the loop rung bars. With its semi-circle ‘loops’ that jut out horizontally, this type of monkey bar is a lot more challenging to traverse and gives kids more opportunity to strategize as they can choose to either focus on the inner parts of the bars or use the outer arcs.

3. Single-Ring Bars

Another popular choice for monkey bars is the single-ring bar design. Similar to the straight line, it offers a challenging twist by utilizing a single rung in the center of the bar with appropriately spaced trapeze rings. It requires users to traverse using only one arm at a time, so kids who are up for the challenge will require extra strength to maintain their balance at each ring.

4. Tri-Rung Bars

Next up is the tri-run monkey bars. This type of playground equipment is the bridge between straight-line bars and single-rung trapeze rings. They’re easier to grip like straight-line bars but still require that extra bit of balance like the trapeze rings monkey bar.

5. Circular Turning Bars

Time to turn up the fun with some circular turning monkey bars. Monkey bars definitely provide ample opportunity to challenge your kids’ physical abilities, but adding a set of turning bars that each spin 360 degrees is one way to add more difficulty and an extra bit of entertainment. This will test kids’ grip strength and balance as they attempt to cross the rungs, and every time they make it across, it’s a unique situation that gives them a massive boost of confidence after each successful traversal.

6. Gliding Monkey Bars

There are so many new innovations coming up to make outdoor fun even better. Your normal monkey bars just got an upgrade with gliding monkey bars. This new innovative design features a singular metal rung with a handle underneath, which kids can hold onto and glide across for an exhilarating experience. It features a self-braking feature and is completely safe if properly installed.

Final Thoughts

Monkey bars are a classic addition to backyard playgrounds, offering fun and promoting upper body strength in children. While the classic straight-line bars are sufficient, don’t be afraid to wander outside the ordinary and get monkey bars suited specifically for your kids. Consider getting one of these other types of monkey bars.