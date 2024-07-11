Huma Abedin Engaged To Billionaire Alex Soros

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Huma Abedin, former aide to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, is engaged to Alex Soros, son of billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist George Soros.

The couple announced their engagement Wednesday on Instagram with a photo of Soros, 38, getting down on his knee in front of 47-year-old Abedin in a scenic location. Their joined post had the caption: “this happened…we couldn’t be happier, more grateful, or more in love ❤️ 😍 💍”

Sources revealed to Vogue that Soros proposed to Abedin at their home in New York City in May before they traveled to Italy for a formal celebration. The couple shared with the magazine that they first met in the fall of 2023 at a mutual friend’s birthday party.

“The best way I can describe the relationship is effortless,” a friend of Abedin’s for over 15 years told Page Six. “After a lot of tumultuous years for Huma, she’s relaxed and happy and in love,” the insider added.

From 2010 to 2017, the MSNBC contributor and author of the 2021 memoir Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds was married to former U.S. representative Anthony Weiner, 59. She filed for divorce after the disgraced congressman pleaded guilty to transmitting sexual material to a minor in May 2017. He served 18 months in federal prison for the charge.

After a decade of declining to comment on Weiner’s infidelity and avoiding paparazzi, Abedin said in 2021 that she was ready to take back her life.

“I walked with so much shame for so long and I really wanted to take the power away from that,” she said. “This is clearing the slate. I have nothing to hide.”

A source previously told Page Six of Soros, “Alex started to get more politically active 10 years ago when he was still finishing college. He started hosting his own events, not just for the Clintons, but for congressional candidates.”

“He literally grew up with his dad hosting and being the biggest Democratic donor in American politics,” the source added.

Together since then, they’ve attended several high-profile engagements together, including a White House state dinner honoring the Kenyan president, William Ruto, and the 2024 Met Gala. Through their marriage, Soros will become stepfather to Abedin’s 12-year-old son Jordan, whom she shares with Weiner.

After the news was reported of Abedin’s engagement, Page Six reached out to Weiner via email for a comment to which he replied, “I’m thrilled for Huma.”

“They are remarkable people and I wish them much happiness.”