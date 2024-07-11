Baddies Steps Into Tech Ring, Ready to Take on Playboy and Onlyfans

Image Credit: Baddies.com

Baddies, a rising star in the entertainment and tech industry, is positioning itself against established names like Playboy and OnlyFans. The new entertainment platform is supported by a $30 million venture campaign. Baddies plans to challenge societal taboos surrounding nudity and cultural issues by launching a social platform and editorial publication for men. This platform not only embraces nudity as an art, but also celebrates creativity and cultural diversity. Similar to Playboy, this new entertainment company strives to deliver sophisticated lifestyle entertainment and curate editorial content made for a male audience.

The Baddies founder stated, ‘’We plan to change existing policies and reshape views on nudity in the media. Our team is scouting out the most beautiful models from across the world and we will showcase them on our platform.” This new tech startup has ambitious goals, but can it keep pace with industry leaders?

Inspired by platforms like Tumblr and the visionary ideals of Hugh Hefner, Baddies strives to bring back the iconic the ‘’Tumblr era” that also pays homage to Hefner’s vision. More than just a platform, Baddies represents a step toward a more open and accepting society where nude artists face fewer restrictions. This aligns with the latest trend of platforms like Twitter (X), which under Elon Musk’s leadership, now allows consensual pornography. The growing demand for open platforms with less censorship is evident, and Baddies is set to capitalize on this market opportunity.

The $30 million funding round will serve as a pivotal role in propelling Baddies’ goals towards a successful global launch. In a recent statement the founder said, “The funds will be allocated to the platform’s growth by acquiring a wide range of social media channels, improving operations, and studio production. We believe the internet is not going anywhere and we plan to build an internet real-estate empire over the next few years. In today’s generation, content is currency.” This ambitious fundraising campaign shows it is evident that Baddies is confident in its ability to establish itself as a significant player in Silicon Valley, with goals to build a tech and entertainment empire that goes above traditional industry standards.

This year Baddies has set its eyes on the future, bridging the gap between past and present. As Baddies continues to grow, it will be interesting to see how it navigates the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. With a strong foundation combined with a well planned strategy and substantial financial backing, Baddies is prepared for the years ahead in the entertainment industry. By challenging everyday views and bringing a fresh look to men’s entertainment, Baddies aims to change current social policies and views on intellectual freedom in today’s society online. The journey for Baddies has begun, entering a new chapter in men’s entertainment.