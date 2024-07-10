Ellen DeGeneres Hints at Retirement After Netflix Special

Image Credit: Getty Images for Live Nation

Two years since the last episode of The Ellen Show aired, Ellen DeGeneres has announced she is ready to swim away from Hollywood.

The 66-year-old recently revealed the news on Monday, July 8, during her “Ellen’s Last Stand…Up” tour that took place in Santa Rosa. During a Q&A session, a fan asked the Finding Dory actress if she had any future projects they can expect to see, per SFGATE she immediately responded with “Um, no… This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done.” She continued, “Thank you for still caring!”

She became a household name in Hollywood not only for personality on-camera with her succesful talk show, but also for starring in films such as Finding Nemo, Mr.Wrong. Her show first aired in people’s homes back in 2003 and came to an end in 2022 due to Ellen’s behavior on set.

Many former employees that once worked with the defamed talk show host told Buzzfeed that it was a “negative environment” and all that they would show on screen was “just an act.” Executive producers Andy Lassner, Ed Galvin, and Mary Connelly stated to the outlet, “Over the course of nearly two decades, 3,000 episodes, and employing over 1000 staff members, we have strived to create an open, safe, and inclusive work environment…We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It’s not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us…For the record, the day to day responsibility of the Ellen show is completely on us. We take all of this very seriously and we realize, as many in the world are learning, that we need to do better, are committed to do better, and we will do better.”

The comedian even joked during her tour performance, “Oh yeah, and I got kicked out of show business for being mean.” She backed herself up later by expressing, “I am many things, but I am not mean.”