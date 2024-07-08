‘The Bachelor’ Franchise: Couples That Have Remained Together

Image Credit: Getty Images

With an all new season of The Bachelorette premiering tonight let’s look back at some of the couples that have stayed together all these years ever since its inauguration in 2002.

The show originally hosted by Chris Harrison– now Jesse Palmer– is known to bring people together and showcase the crazy, wild journey they go on all to find love. The series has gone on to create shows like Bachelor in Paradise, The Golden Bachelor, The Golden Bachelorette, The Bachelor Winter Games, and more.

Here are some of the few who have made it in the long run:

Trista & Ryan Stutter

With Trista’s first shot at love as the Bachelorette, she went end game with Ryan Stutter on season one of this series. The duo became the first official married couple of the entire franchise and have since welcomed Maxwell and Blakesley.

Catherine & Sean Lowe

The two met on season 17 of The Bachelor and became one of the fandom’s favorite couples. This duo tied the knot in 2014 and since their wedding day they brought Samuel, Isaiah, and Mia into the world. The 40-year-old husband has been known to give great advice and has been brought back to provide guidance to other bachelors that followed in his footsteps.

Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk

Now this pair was unable to find love in their separate seasons on the reality show, thankfully they both ended up finding each other on season four of BIP. In it for the long haul– just two years laters they married and now currently have two children.

Jared and Ashley Haibon

Jared and Ashley did not have an easy road to finding one another. Originally being on two seasons of BIP Jared called things off with his now wife and had dated another contestant on the show, which led to Ashley to become known as the one who cries a lot. Eventually the two stayed friends and got much closer. Years later, in 2018 they revealed they were togethe. The following year they got married and are now expecting their second child after welcoming Dawson in January 2022.

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt

This couple came unexpectedly as they both starred in season five of BIP. During this season, Joe had a rough time getting over ex Kendall Long – who ended up showing up and surprising him on the season. He was guarded with his emotions, but eventually let his guard down and found love with Serena Pitt. The two recently got married last year.