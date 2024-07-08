Kesha Feels ‘Powerful’ After Shutting Down Body Shaming Comments

Image Credit: Getty Images for Welcome America

Haters won’t stop until Kesha walks in. The 37-year-old singer recently shut down body shaming comments on her Instagram on a post made on Sunday, July 7.

The post was initiated with the “Tiktok” singer posing in a black bikini on the ground and was followed by a snap of her with a robe over her swimwear and a hat that labeled “I’d rather be ghost hunting.”

The caption read, “i didn’t think in 2024 people still body shamed but. i am so proud of my body, she’s been through a lot. she’s torn her acl on stage and finished the show. she’s held my fucking broken heart together. to those who think you’re shaming me, you’re actually making me feel very powerful. so, to you, i hope you one day feel whole enough to not tear other women down. in the mean time, hate me harder bitch:).”

Kesha blew up back in the early 2010s, and was well known for her hit songs at the time “Right Round” featuring Flo Rida, “Your Love Is My Drug,” “We R Who We R,” and more. Though she was an artist many grew up with, not many realized what was going on behind closed doors.

In 2014, she faced a legal battle with her music producer at the time Dr. Luke. The artist had accused the 50-year-old of raping, and drugging her as well as abusing her through the length of her career.

Despite the rough patch she faced in her music journey, she focused on her career has since released albums Animal, Cannibal, Warrior, Rainbow, High Road, and her most recent record Gag Order.

Her most recent single, “JOYRIDE” dropped on July 4 marks the first hit of the year.

As she looked back at all she has gone through, she shared on Saturday, July 6, via an Instagram post “7 years ago today. as i race like a madman into this iconic chapter of my life, i can’t help but appreciate how hard this joy has been fought for. thank you to all the animals who had my back then,” i love u praying. you’re a bad strong resilient bitch. i’m proud of you.”