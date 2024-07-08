 Jennifer Aniston Confirms ‘The Morning Show’ Season 4 Started Filming – Hollywood Life

Jennifer Aniston Confirms that ‘The Morning Show’ Has Started Filming Season 4

The 'We're the Millers' star shared a few photos from the first days of work on the AppleTV+ drama series, which has begun work on the next chapter.

July 8, 2024 1:55PM EDT
Image Credit: Getty Images for Critics Choice

Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson are back in action! Jennifer Aniston posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the first day of work on the fourth season of The Morning Show. The actress, 55, shared a pair of photos, one with co-stars Tig Notaro and Reese Witherspoon, as well as one of her script to mark the beginning of the show’s new season. “Let @themorningshow season 4 games begin. Here we come,” she wrote, including a few excited emojis.

In the first photo, Jennifer stood between Tig, 53, and Reese, 48, seemingly on set. Jennifer rocked a white tank top and a pair of jeans. Reese went for an all denim outfit with a button-d0wn shirt over a white top and jeans. Tig also rocked a denim shirt and some striped pants. They were each holding up name tags with their names over their characters’ names.

The second photo also revealed that the current title of the season premiere is “My Roman Empire,” seemingly referencing the TikTok trend of asking men how often they think of the Roman Empire. The term has now become slang for a topic that someone is very interested in.

The Morning Show’s third season came to an end in November 2023. Where it left off included Bradley (played by Reese) struggling after getting into a legal entanglement with UBA CEO Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup). Alexis (Jennifer) was also working to try to prevent the network from being bought by tech entrepreneur Paul Marks (Jon Hamm).

Besides acting on the show, Jennifer is also a co-producer (along with Reese). Back in 2020, she was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the episode “In the Dark Night of the Soul It’s Always 3:30 in the Morning.”

A premiere date for season four of The Morning Show has not yet been set, but it seems likely that it will begin either near the end of 2024 or early on in 2025. The three prior seasons are available to stream on AppleTV.

