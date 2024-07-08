John Cena Hosts ‘Shark Week’ 2024 Amid WWE Retirement: How to Watch the Annual Event

Image Credit: Getty Images

Shark Week is one of the most highly anticipated TV events of the summer. And this time, it will be hosted by a major celebrity. Fans of the annual event can watch the special via cable and online.

Hollywood Life has rounded up all the details you need to know about Shark Week 2024, below!

When Does Shark Week 2024 Air?

The firs night of Shark Week was released on July 7, and it runs through July 13.

Where to Watch Shark Week 2024

Fans can dive right into the week on the Discovery Channel. But what happens if they don’t have cable? Viewers can watch it on either Discovery+ or on Max. For those who aren’t subscribers, they can get the Discovery Channel on Fubo, DIRECTV, Sling TV or Philo.

Who Is Hosting Shark Week?

Weeks before he announced his retirement as a WWE wrestler, John Cena was confirmed to be the host of this year’s Shark Week. Per Warner Bros. Discovery, the multi-hyphenate said in a statement, “I usually do Shark Week from my couch — with lots of snacks, but this year I’m beyond excited to host the week dedicated to the endlessly fascinating action heroes of the Ocean. It’s a wild week of shocking new footage, new discoveries and lots and lots of teeth.”

In July, John stepped down from his WWE position, telling a crowd in Toronto at a WWE event, “The 2025 Elimination Chamber will be my last. And I’m here tonight to announce that in Las Vegas, WrestleMania 2025 will be the last I compete in. Thank you so much for letting me play in the house that you built for so many years. Thank you so much always for your voice because it’s really loud, and your honesty because it’s beautifully brutal.”

John had been juggling multiple paths in the entertainment industry for years. He has appeared in various television series and movies, and he has upheld his rap career as well.

Shortly before Shark Week kicked off, John shared an image of a shark baring its teeth to his Instagram page, teasing his upcoming hosting gig.