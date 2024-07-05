YouTube Star ‘Pretty Pastel Please’, Alexandra, Dead At 30

Image Credit: Courtesy of Pretty Pastel Please/YouTube

YouTuber Pretty Pastel Please —- known as Alexandra — leaves over 691k subscribers in disbelief with her sudden death revealed on Friday, July 5.

The vlogger with 282 videos created content that as stated on her YouTube bio consisted of “fashion hauls, product reviews, thrift shopping, travel content” including “a talking parrot.” Her latest video being a Temu haul where she bought items and reviewed them.

On an Instagram post sharing an image of Alexandra titled “In Memoriam” it noted, “We come to you today with a devastating announcement. It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that Alex, known to many as Pretty Pastel Please, has passed away. Her passing was sudden, unexpected and devastating to all who knew her.”

They continued, “This is a shock to us all, and her family and friends have requested privacy as they navigate their grief. We would ask that you respect their wishes – they appreciate all of your support but need time to heal in private.”

The news brought fans to a sudden shock. A user commented under the post, “what the f**k l’ve been watching her since I was just a teenager in school, this is one of the first content creator deaths that actually feels personal although I could never begin to imagine the grief her loved ones feel. I’m so sorry.”

Another online user shared, “This is not what I wanted to open instagram too today. Rest in peace Alex. You were a joy to watch and follow these past.”

Her last post on Instagram prior to this announcement was made on May 23. It was a selfie of her wearing headphones that had cat ears on them as she posed with a gentle smile. She captioned, “I’m case you missed it, I’m back to streaming on a regular schedule again! You can catch me live on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 6pm AEST over on twitch.tv/prettypastelplease.”

Just last year in July she revealed she was going through a rough patch in her love life by getting a divorce with her partner Daniel. During one of her videos titled ‘Addressing my divorce & other rumors (Q&A),’ she shared how they planned to sell their home and start their life together in Tasmania but unfortunately it did not go that way. “He changed his mind and didn’t want to move… And asked for a divorce,” she said.