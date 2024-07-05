Taylor Swift Hyped Up Sabrina Carpenter Sharing It’s ‘SUMMER OF SABRINA’

Image Credit: Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

Though Sabrina Carpenter has been on a roll this year with her music career, Taylor Swift named a new era for the 25-year-old, “Summer of Sabrina.”

In an instagram carousel shared on Thursday, July 4, the singer posted snaps of life recently. With the leading image of the blonde and blue-eyed singer in an aqua dress to a video of Ice Spice sharing that “Espresso” is the song of the summer she noted, “and just like that you guys sold out the entire short n’ sweet tour, espresso went #1 at pop radio andddddd i slid down this slide :’) thank you all so so much!!! i can’t wait to see you on the road.”

With her two hit singles this year, she has been taking over the charts even dethrowning herself with her single “Please Please Please” – which starred her boyfriend Barry Keoghan. In addition, the former Disney star even performed at Coachella and set to release her next album Short n’ Sweet on August 23.

In this post, the 34-year-old singer commented “SUMMER OF SABRINA AND MAY IT CONTINUE FOREVER” acknowledging all the accomplishments she has made.

This comes full circle as Sabrina recently finished opening up Taylor’s Eras tour in March.

“That’s a wrap for us on the eras tour :’) sitting at home reflecting on what a whirlwind this was and how very honored i feel to have been part of it. I want to thank every crowd for being so welcoming and generous to us and making some of the most impressive friendship bracelets I’ve ever received also a huge thank you to the incredible crew for being so hardworking and talented,” she captioned an Instagram post where she recapped moments on tour.

“and the most thank you’s l’ve ever thank you’d to Taylor. I feel so lucky to witness the magic that is you and this tour. there is truly no one like you and there never will be! i love you with all my heart and i will cherish this taybrina era (and all the eras till the end of time),” she concluded.

Now that she had her time as an ‘opening act’ she now will perform across North America for her Short n’ Sweet Tour!