Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods To Open Second Bar In Scotland

Despite his recent arrest, Justin Timberlake is not holding back on opening another bar with golf star Tiger Woods.

In a recent report made on Friday, July 5, by Billboard the duo is set to welcome the entertainment site in St, Andrews, Scotland. As per documents by the real estate, it notes the bar will allow guests “to experience a broader range of cinema, dining and entertainment” as they plan to revamp the New Picture House Cinema and including more sport attractions including a bowling alley, and more.

This is not the first rodeo for the duo, as they already have a sports bar in New York City called T-Squared Social Sports Bar – which opened in 2023.

This announcement comes amid the 43-year-old singer was arrested in New York for driving under the influence. The Sag Harbour Police reporterd, “it was ascertained that the defendant was operating said vehicle in an intoxicated condition in that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, A strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

Though the “Mirrors” singer claimed he only had one martini – as per the officer – the bartender who attended him that night backed him up and clarified that he indeed only served him one drink.

According to the officers, JT rejected taking a breathalyzer test three times after being spotted running a stop sign and not being able to maintain in his lane.

His incident can sort of relate to his 48-year-old business partner, as a result of being arrested in Florida for reckless driving back in 2017. He was found on the side of the road in his Mercedes-Benz unconscious in his vehicle. The golfer was found with five drugs within his system and revealed in a statement held by People, “I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved…What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

The statement continued, “I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again. I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office for their professionalism.”