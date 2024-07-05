Ellen DeGeneres Unexpectedly Cancels Some Comedy Tour Dates

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Ellen DeGeneres mentioned on a leg of her comedy tour that after this, and her upcoming Netflix special, fans should not expect her to be in the public eye anymore. So, fans were very confused when they received a message from Ticketmaster concerning their last chance to see the comedian, stating, “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event.”

Without an explanation, fans who planned on attending shows this month and next in Dallas, San Francisco, Seattle, and Chicago are simply left stunned by the abrupt cancellation. Tickets for other dates on the tour are still available for purchase.

This tour has been the 66-year-old comedian’s first step back into the public’s lives since the end of her time as host of her show in 2022 and “kicked out of show business.” The show that ran for almost 20 years was one of the most successful daytime talk shows in TV history.

“There’s such extremes in this business, people either love you and idolise you or they hate you, and those people somehow are louder,” she said.

Despite her sentiment having some truth, it did not start with people calling Ellen names just to unjustly generate hate; there were real complaints and allegations against her that led others to question the authenticity of her on-air TV personality. Her show’s cancellation came back in 2020 after 11 allegations were made against DeGeneres by old guests and crew members, claiming the host was perpetuating a toxic environment. The allegations described toxic behaviors, including racism, sexual misconduct, and intimidation, according to a report by Variety.

But it remains that DeGeneres still has plenty of fans, as the shows in the Bay Area were nearly sold out. So the question still remains as to why she and/or her team decided to cancel select shows.

“Thank you for still caring!” Ellen said to the nearly sold-out crowd in Santa Rosa.

Hopefully, she will reciprocate the same care to her fans with an explanation soon.

DeGeneres is still scheduled to perform next Tuesday, July 8, in Denver.